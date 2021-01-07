Chuks Aneke has been Charlton Athletic’s hidden gem off the bench this season.

He had an underwhelming first year with the Addicks last term and scored just once in 21 games as they were relegated from the Championship.

However, Aneke has since proven to be an important asset to Lee Bowyer’s side in League One and they need to address his long-term future.

Final six months of his contract

Aneke, who is 27 years old, is out of contract in June and will be free to leave for nothing in the summer if the London club are unable to agree terms over a contract extension. He is bound to start attracting interest from elsewhere.

The forward is Charlton’s top scorer this season with seven goals under his belt in all competitions, which is impressive considering the majority of his strikes have come off the bench. He has made 14 appearances in the league but only four have been starts.

In terms of his statistics, Aneke has taken more shots more game (2.3) than any of his teammates, as per WhoScored.

Busy transfer window

Bowyer’s men have sharpened their attack in this transfer window by landing Liam Millar and Ronnie Schwartz from Liverpool and FC Midtjylland respectively. Tying down Aneke to a new deal would be an another shrewd bit of transfer business over the coming weeks.

He has proven he can score goals in the lower leagues in the past, so his form shouldn’t come as a surprise to those who really know him. He bagged 33 goals in 94 games for MK Dons from 2016 to 2019.

Aneke has also previously had spells at Arsenal, Stevenage, Preston North End, Crewe Alexandra and Zulte Waregem, but seems to have found a home at the Valley now.

Should Charlton offer a new deal to Aneke?