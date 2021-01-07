According to an extract from a ‘transfer news tracker’ article on The Athletic (January 6, 2021), Bristol City might need to brace themselves for interest in defensive midfield Adam Nagy.

Written by The Athletic Staff, it says that interest in Nagy comes from Russian giants CSKA Mosocw.

Nagy is into his second season with Dean Holden’s side since signing from Serie A side Bologna in early August 2019.

Who is Adam Nagy? From Hungary to Serie A to Bristol

Nagy started out his football in his native Hungary at local side Goldball ’94 in Budapest. He moved through local sides such as Kelen SC and Szentlorinc.

His first recognised club was Hungarian giants Ferencvaros who he joined in August 2013. He started out in their Under-19s, moving into first-team reckoning in 2015.

He made 31 appearances for Ferencvaros before a 2016 move to Serie A with Bologna for whom he made 57 appearances – 51 in Serie A.

His move to the Robins in 2019 has seen him go on to make 41 appearances for the Ashton Gate outfit, scoring two goals and providig one assist.

From Russia with love – ‘keen’ interest

The Athletic Staff write that CSKA Moscow are wanting to ask about Nagy. To that end Bristol City “have received an enquiry” about him from the Russian side.

CSKA’s equiry of the Robins about Nagy “is keen” and would seem to indicate that they would like to test the water with Bristol City. However, it must be stressed that it is only an ‘enquiry’ at this stage.

Yet, The Athletic write that City boss Dean Holden “does not want to sell” and the reason given in The Athletic article is that the Robins are in the middle of a mounting injury crisis.

Additional statistics and biographical data derived from player page on Transfermarkt.

Will Bristol City be able to keep hold of Hugarian international Adam Nagy or will Russian money win out?