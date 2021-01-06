Jordan Stevens was highly rated at Forest Green Rovers when Leeds United snapped him up in 2018.

The young winger was part of the move at the West Yorkshire club away from imported, continental youngsters to those coming through from domestic sides.

He’s spent the first half of this season out on loan at League One strugglers Swindon Town although that has been brought to an early end according to a report from the Swindon Advertiser.

Jordan Stevens – Forest Green to Leeds and loan to Swindon

Stevens started out at Forest Green Rovers and it wasn’t long after breaking into the first-team set-up that Leeds United came calling. He’d made 15 appearances (one goal/one assist) before heading to West Yorkshire.

The young winger found himself turning out for the successful Under-23s at Elland Road. However, he has been a part of the first-team picture for the Whites. Yet, in the two seasons he’s been with the club, he’s managed six appearances in all competitions. He is yet to start a game for Leeds.

His half-season at Swindon Town has seen Stevens make 13 League One appearances where he has scored one goal and provided one assist – these coming over his first two appearances. However, over recent games he has been absent from the side.

Leeds United recall Stevens – Bradford favourites to land him

Leeds United and Swindon are thought to have mutually agreed to an early termination of Stevens’ loan at the County Ground. This comes from a report by the Swindon Advertiser (link above) and also a tweet from a reporters (tweets – below). These are reporters who have a close relationship with either Leeds United or Bradford City:

Bit of loan movement at Leeds. Jordan Stevens leaving Swindon and going to Bradford. Derby keen on Tyler Roberts. Aberdeen would like to extend Ryan Edmondson’s half-season loan but that’s still to be decided. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 6, 2021

Understand Bradford City have approached Leeds United over the possible loan signing of Jordan Stevens, who’s currently with Swindon Town. Early stages right now. City’s priority remains bringing in a goalkeeper following O’Donnell’s injury. #bcafc #lufc @BBCWYS — Jamie Raynor (@JamieRaynor) January 6, 2021

RE Jordan Stevens. Sounds like the Leeds winger could be on his way to #bcafc on loan but understand deal is unlikely to be completed this weekend … — Simon Parker (@ParkerTandA) January 6, 2021

Should these views prove to be right and Stevens ends up at Bradford City, he will team up with Leeds United Under-23 teammate Bryce Hosannah. Hosannah, who like Steven came up through Leeds’ Under-23s is also at Valley Parade.

Hosannah has received a lot of praise for his performances with the Bantams who are a side on the move. They sank to their lowest league position since 1966 when losing 3-1 to Oldham. This was a result which saw Stuart McCall sacked. Since then, the Bantams have been on an upward path. They are unbeaten under the interim management of Mark Thompson and Conor Sellars.

A deal, according to the above tweet by Telegraph & Argus reporter Simon Parker, is unlikely to be concluded before the weekend. In that case, Stevens wouldn’t available for the League Two match against Scunthorpe United.

Will Jordan Stevens progress more at Bradford City than at Swindon Town?