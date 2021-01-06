Jayson Molumby agreed a move from Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion to Preston North End last night.

In agreeing this move to the Lilywhites, he turned down an offer to again up with Millwall. Millwall had been prepared to buy Molumby outright from Brighton and had what was reported to be a club record bid turned down by the Seagulls.

With Brighton rebuffing Millwall’s offer of a permanent transfer, this left Preston free to move in with their loan offer for the highly though of midfielder.

Who is Jayson Molumby

21-year-old Molumby is currently on the permanent books of Brighton and Hove Albion and has one Premier League appearance to his name in this season’s campaign. That came against Aston VIlla in late November.

Molumby has Championship experience and spent last season on loan at Millwall, the other team said to be interested in him before he chose Preston North End.

During his time on loan at the New Den, Molumby made 40 appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist for the Lions.

At Brighton he has featured extensively for the Under-23. At this age level, he has 42 Premier League 2 games under his belt.

He’s also a full Republic of Ireland international with five caps to his name. These caps come after 10 caps at Under-21 level and 14 caps (four goals) at Under-19 level.

‘No brainer’ – Molumby expands on reasoning behind move

Speaking to Preston North End’s website after signing on for the rest of the season, Molumby opened up on what he said was an easy decision to make.

One decision that swayed him was the personnel already at the club. On this he said: “I spoke to the gaffer and the Irish boys here, who I know quite well, and it was a no brainer in the end and I am looking forward to getting started.”

Molumby then went on to add: “Seani [Sean Maguire] and Alan [Browne] speak very highly of the club and then the gaffer spoke to me and was the same and, in the end, I just wanted to get it done and I am really excited to get going and I just want to play some games and help the team.”

Molumby’s first chance to get started with the Lilywhites and to help his new side is in this weekend’s Emirates FA Cup Third Round game against Wycombe Wanderers. This is a game that he has been given permission by Brighton to play in, if selected that is.

Statistics and figures used above derived from the player profile page at Transfermarkt.

