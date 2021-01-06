According to Sky Sports (live blog 06/01/21 at 10:45am), a total of five Championship sides are tracking Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke.

The former-Leeds youngster is interesting Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City, Coventry City and Swansea City. Clarke is now seen as surplus to requirements as things stand at Tottenham and he will be allowed to leave on loan this current January transfer window.

The 20-year old has played just twice for Spurs since signing for an undisclosed fee in July 2019 although he is yet to make his Premier League debut for the club.

He joined Queens Park Rangers on loan in January 2020 until the end of last season but was limited to just six appearances in all competitions.

Having returned to Tottenham he has not been included in a single matchday squad in the 2020/21 campaign under Jose Mourinho but he is not short of options if he is to depart on a temporary loan deal this month.

Interest from both ends of the championship table provide Clarke with a range of opportunities that could stand him in good stead in making his way into the Tottenham first team in the not too distant future.

Mourinho may want to have a look at the wide player before sending him out on loan though and with the club’s trip to eight-tier side Marine on Sunday in the Emirates FA Cup, this could present the player with a good chance to make an impact on the Portuguese manager before making a final decision.