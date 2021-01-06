According to Football Insider, Leeds United and West Ham United are involved in a transfer tug-o-war as they both look to land Ipswich starlet Elkan Baggott.

The Premier League duo are said to have been alerted to his availability with the youngster not signing a professional deal.

Who is Elkan Baggott – Ipswich Town

Baggott is an 18-year-old giant of a centre-back who stands an imposing 6ft 4in.

He is a left-footed centre-back but can play both the central defensive roles.

He has an Indonesian mother and an English father and is available to play for both those countries plus the country of his birth, Thailand.

He’s not only featured in two Indonesia Under-19 games but has also made the breakthrough to the Ipswich first team, featuring in the 2-0 EFL Trophy win over GIllingham.

No deal signed – Premier League interest

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that Leeds United and West Ham, are in “hot pursuit” of the Tractor Boys rising star after his rejection of a professional deal “put the Premier League duo on alert.” Baggott signed scholarship terms with Town in 2019.

Referencing a ‘recruitment source’, Veysey writes that “Leeds and West Ham are both pursuing Baggott this month” following the youngster’s decision to not sign the deal offered by the Tractor Boys.

He is a player with potential and Leeds United’s director of footall, Victor Orta, is said to have drawn up plans for the Whites in the January market should they need to fill any positions at Elland Road.

The lure of the Premier League is a big one and Leeds and West Ham are both prestigious clubs.

It could be a tug-o-war between the both of them as to who gets the highly-rated Baggott with whoever clains him likely snapping up their first signing on January.

Where would Elkan Baggott be best suited in his next move: Leeds United or West Ham?