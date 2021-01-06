Preston North End have completed the loan signing of Ched Evans from Fleetwood Town for the remainder of the season, amid rival interest from both Sunderland and Ipswich Town.

It was reported that Preston North End were in advanced talks to sign the Welshman and Preston head coach has managed to finalise the deal.

Evans, who had been given the green light to leave Fleetwood Town after not being involved with the first team due to ‘behaviour and discipline issues’ as stated by former boss Joey Barton, will be looking re-spark his career and make a statement in the Championship with the Lilywhites.

A shrewd piece of business by Preston, who are under financial restraints in comparison to the rest of the division, but have managed to sign a proven striker in League One.

The 32-year-old will wear the no.26 during his time in Lancashire and will fight for minutes to prove that he has the quality to play in The Championship.

It seems as though the Welsh international, capped 13 times for his country, was not interested in sticking in League One despite both Ipswich and Sunderland chasing him.

This may prove to be a huge blow for both teams, as they will now seek replacements who guarantee goals, to bolster both of their promotion hopes to make a return back to the Championship.

Ched Evans is cup-tied and therefore will not be available to play on the weekend in Preston’s FA Cup tie at Wycombe.