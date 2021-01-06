Salford City are interested in Leeds United winger Jordan Stevens, according to a report by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The youngster is currently on loan at Swindon Town but has emerged on the radar of the Ammies.

Stevens, who is 20 years old, has played just twice since John Sheridan took over at the County Ground in November.

Richie Wellens signed him for Swindon in September and now wants to reunite with him at Salford.

Stevens’ deal with the Robins is a season-long loan but Leeds could review his situation with him falling out of favour recently.

Salford could offer him the chance to get some regular first-team football under his belt in League Two and work with a manager he knows well in Wellens.

Stevens joined Marcelo Bielsa’s side in February 2018 from Forest Green Rovers and has since been a key player for their Under-23’s side.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Forest Green and went onto make 15 appearances for their senior side in League Two, chipping in with a single goal, before Leeds lured him to Yorkshire.

The Whites handed him his first-team debut in January 2019 in a Championship fixture against Stoke City and he has since played four more times for the Premier League outfit.

Leeds will consider what to do with him this month with Salford keen on luring him to the bottom tier.

