Yesterday, the pair of ex-Watford players in Etienne Capoue and Pervis Estupinan both started the Copa Del Rey fixture for Villarreal and played all 90 minutes.

It was only a week ago that Capoue made the switch from England to Spain, but already his quality that Watford fans are all aware of is starting to shine through, as the Frenchman stood out on his debut.

The 32-year-old finally got the move to Spain he was looking for after Valencia never finalised a move to reunite Etienne Capoue with his former boss Javi Gracia. However, when Villarreal came calling, there was only ever one outcome.

It comes as no surprise that Capoue has settled perfectly and is already producing results on the pitch. Winning the most duels in the match (12), winning the most tackles in the match (5) and completing the most passes in the match (68). It was a typical Capoue performance that Watford fans have become accustomed too over the past five years.

Despite the game being played against a weaker opposition, this performance raised a lot of eyebrows amongst Spanish football and will ask a lot of questions for ex-Arsenal manager Unai Emery to answer in his team selection on Friday against Celta Vigo.

Former Watford left-back Estupinan also played, who left The Hornets in the summer, despite only playing a pre-season game against Tottenham where he excited the Watford faithful.

Following an excellent loan spell at Osasuna last season, Estupinan wanted to remain in Spain and has fought for a stake in the first team, but has only made sporadic appearances over the course of the season so far.