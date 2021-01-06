Stoke City and Swansea City are interested in Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 06.01.21, 10:45).

Spurs could loan him out before the end of the transfer window and he is not short of Championship interest.

Stoke and Swansea will have to battle with competition from league rivals Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City for his signature this month.

Clarke, who is 19 years old, never plays for Spurs’ first-team and should go out on loan again to get some more experience under his belt.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan in the Championship at QPR and Jose Mourinho’s men need to send him somewhere else now to get more minutes.

The London club signed him from Leeds United in the summer of 2019 and immediately loaned him back to Elland Road before recalling him in January.

Clarke rose up through the youth ranks at Thorp Arch and went onto play 25 times for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, chipping in with two goals. However, they left him out when he re-joined the club and he switched to QPR.

He has stayed with Tottenham for the first-half of the season but may be on his way back to the second tier.

Championship sides tend to fight over the same pool of players at this time of year and the opening month of 2021 is no different. Clarke has a lot of options if he is to leave Spurs this winter.

