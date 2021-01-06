Cardiff City have confirmed that defender Filip Benkovic has been recalled from his loan spell at the Bluebirds by Leicester City.

The Croatian international signed for the Championship side in October on a loan deal intended to last for the remainder of the season.

However, the 23-year-old has made just one appearance for Cardiff in that time and the club have confirmed on their official website that he has now returned to the King Power Stadium.

Benkovic’s only appearance came in Cardiff’s previous match last week at Wycombe Wanderers, a 2-1 defeat.

He came on after only 20 minutes to take the place of the injured Michael Morrison at the centre of defence.

Now there will be no more opportunities for him as he returns to Brendan Rodgers’ Premier League side, who are currently third in the table.

Cardiff have been ably armed in defence with Curtis Nelson and Sol Bamba also ahead of Benkovic in the pecking order along with skipper Morrison.

Neil Harris also saw Aden Flint return to his squad in that position yesterday as his season-long loan at Sheffield Wednesday was terminated.

The 31-year-old only played four times for Cardiff’s Championship rivals before suffering a hamstring injury, and had been back at his parent club for treatment.

For Benkovic, the future is uncertain, having failed to make a single league appearance for Leicester since a big-money move from Dinamo Zagreb in 2018.

The Cardiff spell was the least productive of three loan moves to date, having also spent time at Scottish giants Celtic and another Championship side, Bristol City.