Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has reported positive news on his long-term injured players, with four set to return in the coming weeks.

The Championship strugglers have been hit by a spate of injuries this season, as well as Covid-19 more recently.

They have had five players out for a lengthy period of time, but of those only left-back Joe Mattock’s injury is expected to remain a problem beyond January.

Winger Chiedozie Ogbene has been out the longest of the quintet having been ruled out with a knee injury since September.

Centre-back Clark Robertson suffered a foot fracture in October while Shaun MacDonald has been missing from the centre of their midfield since breaking his leg in Rotherham’s defeat at Stoke City on Halloween.

Wide midfielder Kieran Sadlier has also been out of action for some time, with ankle ligament damage keeping him out since early November.

Now there is positive news on their progress, as Warne revealed in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Millers’ FA Cup third-round tie away at Everton this weekend.

He said: “Robbo was out there with (youth midfielder) Jacob Gratton the other day on the grass, so he will join us next week and have a week training before the Derby game.

“It is too much to expect him to play in it, but whether he can travel, we will have a look at.

“It is the same with Shaun MacDonald, he will be training the week after Robbo.

“The week after we should get Kieran Sadlier back and then the week after that we could have Chieo back.

“So aside from Joe Mattock we should have all of our long-term injured players back. That is really positive news and will feel like we have new signings.”

It is just as well that they do, as Warne has also expressed his frustration at how difficult it will be to bring new players into the club this month.

Despite the challenges of the January transfer window, Warne also confirmed that striker Joshua Kayode would remain on loan at Carlisle United for the rest of the season.

He will still have to do with a slimmed-down squad for the trip to Goodison Park on Saturday, but the imminent return of several key players will be a big boost in their Championship relegation battle.