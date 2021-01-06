Watford have had previous talks with Doncaster Rovers’ Ben Whiteman.

It has been confirmed by Adam Leventhal, the Watford correspondent for The Athletic, that Watford have held discussions with Doncaster Rovers over the signing of highly sought after midfielder Ben Whiteman who is a target for both Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers this month.

Transfer latest Preston favourites for Ben Whiteman (Doncaster) signing as talks progress. #WatfordFC had initial discussions, QPR in mix but highly regarded mid (24yrs, thro ranks at MUFC pre SUFC, 150+ apps / 25 gls in LG1) set to stay in north of England.@TheAthleticUK — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) January 6, 2021

Unfortunately for The Hornets, Watford have a lot of work still to do to get the deal over the line, as Preston remain favourites ahead of both Watford and QPR.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been a standout player in League One, keeping this Doncaster side ticking, even chipping in with a few goals from time to time as he has scored eight goals in 23 games this season.

With his contract up in the summer, there is no better time to negotiate a deal to sign a player of Ben Whiteman’s quality and experience in the EFL for such a good deal, but it seems as though Preston are favourites and will be pushed to the very end for Whiteman’s signature.

The location obviously plays a big factor, with Preston being so close to Doncaster, but Watford and QPR fans will be disappointed if their clubs do not continue to push to sign the midfielder as there is never a better time to sign him.

Watford have had issues with their midfield this season, as they have come under some criticism by fans due to the lack of quality and creativity, something that has been made worse by Capoue’s departure.

The recently relegated Golden Boys will rival QPR and Preston over the signing of Whiteman, but if they can complete the deal is a whole different question.