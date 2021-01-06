Cambridge United have today announced the loan signing of young defender Jubril Okedina from Tottenham Hotspur, as confirmed by the club’s official website.

The 20-year-old links up with Mark Bonner’s men on a loan deal until the end of the season and his arrival will only boost ‘The U’s’ promotion push.

The right-back’s biggest rival for a spot in the team will come in the path of former West Ham right-back Kyle Knoyle, who has delivered some impressive performances so far this season.

Alongside his qualities at right-back, Okedina is also capable of filling in at centre back, and his versatility could be vital for Cambridge in their bid for promotion.

Okedina is yet to make a breakthrough with Tottenham’s first team, but is highly regarded by the Spurs hierarchy, and has featured heavily in the U23 side so far this season.

The move to Cambridge will see Okedina get his first taste of men’s football, an experience that should benefit the youngster.

The 20-year-old has undoubted qualities for his age, and if he can adapt quickly to the men’s game, League Two shouldn’t be too demanding for him.

The acquisition is one of a handful that Cambridge are expected to bring in this month, as they look for fresh faces to accompany their promotion push. Okedina has all the makings of a quality right-back, and the experience at the Abbey Stadium could be the start of a very exciting career for the young English defender.