Sheffield United have recently been linked with a move for Preston North End’s Ben Davies.

Sheffield United were rumoured to be looking at a cut-price January deal for Davies, who’s now in the final six months of his Preston contract.

Chris Wilder’s side have struggled this season – they’re yet to win a game in the Premier League and look destined for a Championship return.

That factor is seemingly having a hand in their pursuit of Davies.

Sheffield United can only guarantee Davies a Premier League wage until the end of the season. Upon relegation, he’d be returning to a Championship wage which is lower than the current offer on the table from Preston.

Alex Neil set about securing four of his key players to new deals earlier in the season, but to no avail just yet.

Tweeting on the matter, Alan Nixon said:

Celtic look likeliest to land Davies.

They’ve been the longest linked with Davies but in a bid to prevent the move, Preston have offered Davies a club-record contract.

Also emerging today, Udinese and Genk have both entered the race to sign Davies on a pre-contract deal.

Preston then look set to lose Davies this month, and likely on a pre-contact deal as well.

Neil will be ruing negotiations if Davies does seal a move elsewhere with others likely to follow suit this month as well.

Sitting in 12th-place of the Championship table, Preston North End next take on Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup.