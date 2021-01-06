Kal Naismith’s proposed move from Wigan Athletic to APOEL could be in danger after the club parted ways with manager Mick McCarthy.

The former Republic of Ireland boss lasted just two months in the role.

He’s so far brought in former Wigan Athletic man Joe Garner, with plans for other British signings.

Naismith’s move to Cyprus was reportedly close last week. Tweeting on the matter, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has now cast doubt over the transfer:

The Scot started out at Rangers. He made a handful of league appearances for the Ibrox club before heading south of the border.

Having since featured for the likes of Accrington Stanley, Portsmouth, Hartlepool and Wigan, Naismith is now in his third season at the DW Stadium.

He’s racked 79 league appearances for the Latics, scoring six goals from midfield and becoming a firm regular in the side throughout some lasting controversy at the club.

This season, Naismith has scored twice in 12 League One outings, with Wigan facing a relegation into League Two.

Wigan currently sit in 22nd-place of the League One table, having seen their summer demise confirmed by a points deduction at the end of the last Championship season.

The club is in turmoil, and their Spanish takeover bid had this week been reported to have broken down.

Up next for Leam Richardson’s side is a tip to Rochdale in League One later this month.