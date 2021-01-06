Carlisle United have been boosted by confirmation that on-loan striker Joshua Kayode will remain at the club for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old signed a year-long loan deal from Rotherham United at the beginning of August.

At Brunton Park, Kayode has helped the Cumbrians reach the top of the League Two table.

Rotherham have the opportunity to recall the youngster from his loan if they wish to, and may have been tempted considering the difficulties manager Paul Warne is having in bringing in new players.

However, the boss of the Championship strugglers has reiterated today that Kayode will remain with Carlisle for the rest of the campaign.

“He’s doing really well and playing well as well,” Warne said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Rotherham’s FA Cup third-round tie against Everton.

“I think his pace and power is attracting a lot of clubs and he has a long throw as well.

“For his development, this is the reason we loaned him out, we wanted him to improve and see if he has stepped enough to play a part for us when he comes back in the summer.

“Fundamentally, I could bring him back and he could play 10 minutes in the next 20 games and that isn’t going to help him or us in the long run.

“So JJ will stay out on loan for the foreseeable few and hopefully he’ll continue to keep growing as a player.”

Kayode is in his second spell with Carlisle, having played five matches on loan for the fourth-tier side last season before the suspension of the season.

The forward, who previously had non-league spells at Chesterfield and Gateshead too, has kicked on this term, making 20 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals.

The latest of those goals came last week in a 2-0 victory at Walsall, a result which lifted Chris Beech’s side to the top of the League Two table.

The confirmation that Kayode will remain at the club is a further boost to their chances of promotion to League One, while Rotherham will continue their quest to avoid dropping into the same division without him.

The Millers are currently 23rd in the Championship, three points from safety with games in hand on their rivals.