Swindon Town are closing in on the loan signing of goalkeeper Mark Travers from Bournemouth, reports Swindon Advertiser.

Swindon Town has yesterday been linked with Travers.

The 21-year-old has a handful of league appearances to his name at Bournemouth but looks set for a loan move to struggling League One side Swindon.

John Sheridan’s Swindon face relegation into League Two, sitting in 23rd-place of the table after a run of five defeats in six.

Having conceded 41 goals in 20 League One outings a goalkeeping addition seemed likely in this transfer window, and Travers could well be in-line for a good bout of Football League experience.

Bournemouth ave adapted well to life back in the Football League.

Having climbed through the pyramid in such a short space of time, Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth side would enjoy five successful years in the Premier League.

But their demise was timely. Howe had reached the end of his cause on the South Coast and nobody knew what to expect from his no.2 Tindall.

But he’s reinstated that exciting brand of football that Howe made so notorious, with an immediate return to the Premier League now in their grasp.

Bournemouth currently sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table – one point behind Swansea and six behind league leaders Norwich City, but with a game in hand on both.

Next up for them is a trip to Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup.

Travers’ move to Swindon looks likely to go through now, and Bournemouth fans will hope he can gain some valid experience in time for return next season.