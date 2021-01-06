Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall has confirmed that there’s been no incoming bids for any of his players so far this month.

Bournemouth face a hotly contested month with several of their players likely to come under thd transfer scope. Tindall though has said there’s been no offers tabled for any of his squad:

Jason Tindall has confirmed there have been no bids for any of his squad so far in this window. — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) January 6, 2021

Josh King has a queue of suitors emerging.

Wolves have today been linked with the striker, after West Brom were outed as candidates yesterday alongside previous rumours suggesting Aston Villa and West Ham were keen on a January deal.

David Brooks is another name who was wanted last summer.

His prospective move to Manchester United didn’t materialise, though he could be another name who faces speculation this month.

Lewis Cook was rumoured to be wanted by his former club Leeds United.

Bournemouth have adapted to life back in the Football League well.

Few knew what to expect when Bournemouth dropped down from the Premier League after a five year stint, losing longstanding manager Eddie Howe and appointing his no.2 Tindall.

But Howe’s former assistant has got Bournemouth playing that exciting brand of football that made such a popular Premier League addition.

His side sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table, two points behind Swansea City in 2nd and with a game in hand.

Up next for them is a trip to Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup.

King looks the likeliest to be leaving Bournemouth this month – he’s fallen out-of-favour under Tindall, who’d do well to cash in on the Norway striker this month.

Wolves and West Brom seem keen, but there’s not yet been any concrete offers on the table.