Mick McCarthy has been sacked by APOEL, according to a report by talkSPORT.

The European side have dismissed him after just two months in charge there. McCarthy, who is 61 years old, was handed a route back into the dugout by the Cypriot First Division giants but has now become available again. He signed a deal until 2022 as he and his assistant, Terry Connor, embarked on a Mediterranean adventure. However, both have now been sacked after four losses in a row. He even signed former Football League duo Joe Garner and Jack Byrne for them. McCarthy is a vastly experienced boss who has racked up over 1,000 games as a manager but will now have to consider his options. He managed Millwall and Republic of Ireland before landing the Sunderland job in 2003. He spent three years in the North East and guided the Black Cats to promotion to the top flight during his time there. The ex-Barnsley and Manchester City defender then had a six-year stint at Wolves and and earned the second Championship promotion of his career in 2009. McCarthy left Molinuex nine years ago and subsequently linked up with Ipswich Town. He did a steady job at Portman Road under a tight budget and has since gone on to manage Ireland again. He went to Cyprus in November for a new challenge but has now been sacked after just a couple of months abroad. Will he come back to manage in England?

Will McCarthy manage in England again?