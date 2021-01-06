Wolves have entered the race to sign Bournemouth’s Josh King, reports The Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old looks set to leave the South Coast this month and Wolves could well be his next home.

Having dropped down from the Premier League last season, a host of Bournemouth players would be linked with moves away.

King was rumoured to be on the radars of both Manchester United and PSG.

Bournemouth though would reject incoming bids – two from West Ham and one from United, with a low ball offer from Torino turned down as well.

Having remained at Bournemouth, King hasn’t been utilised by Jason Tindall and now his January exit looks imminent – Wolves have entered the race, soon after West Brom had been linked with the striker.

With West Ham and Aston Villa links to King having taken a backseat of late, it leaves Wolves and West Brom vying for the Norway international.

King has featured eight times in the Championship this season, but is yet to get off the mark.

His best goal-scoring campaign came in the 2016/17 when he netted 16 top-flight goals for Bournemouth, asserting himself as one of the league more underrated strikers – he’s 48 Premier League goals to his name in total.

He struggled with form and injury last time round but top-tier clubs still seem keen on the striker.

As for Bournemouth, they look good for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Tindall has guided his side to 3rd-place in the Championship table – two points behind Swansea City in 2nd and with a game in hand.

Next up for the Cherries is an FA Cup trip up to Oldham Athletic.