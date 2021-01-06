Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo has passed his medical ahead of his proposed move to Stoke City, according to The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath on Twitter (see tweet below).

The youngster is set for a return to England on a six-month loan.

Matondo, who is 20 years old, made the move to Germany from Manchester City 2019 but is now returning to join Stoke for the rest of the season.

The Potters are eager to boost their attacking options by luring him to the Bet365 Stadium and he will be an exciting coup for Michael O’Neill’s side.

Matondo started his career at Cardiff City but was snapped up by Manchester City in 2016. He was a regular for City’s Under-21’s during his time on the books of the Premier League giants.

However, despite being tipped for a bright future at City, they let him move to Germany a couple of years ago. Schalke came calling for a fee of around £11 million and he has since played 32 times for the Bundesliga side in all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

Stoke will be keen to get the line deal over the line as soon as possible and have taken a step closer today with him passing his medical there.

