Leeds United is the ‘likeliest’ destination for former Derby County and Hull City defender Fikayo Tomori, reports the BBC.

The 23-year-old Chelsea man has previously enjoyed loaned spells with all of Brighton, Hull City and Derby and is now touted with a stint at Leeds.

His stint in the Football League with Hull and Derby are best remembered – he featured 26 times across all competitions for Hull City in the 2017/18 campaign, making 47 Championship appearances for Derby as they reached the playoff final in 2019.

After his success at Pride Park, Frank Lampard thrust him into his new-look Chelsea side – Tomori would make 15 Premier League appearances last season, but has been limited to just one this time round.

The summer arrival of Thiago Silva has largely seen Tomori play a back-up role.

A January loan move has been touted though. Derby were linked with a return, whilst Leeds and Nice have seemingly been battling it out for Tomori since.

Reports suggested he was on his way to Ligue 1 at one point but now it seems likely that Leeds will land Tomori on-loan for the second half of this season.

It’s been an inconsistent showing from Marcelo Bielsa’s side so far.

They sit in 12th-place of the Premier League table despite a 3-0 defeat at Spurs last time out.

Looking likely to avoid the drop, Tomori would be a keen addition for Bielsa, who might yet seek out the permanent deal later down the line.

As for Derby and Hull, the once Premier League clubs are still on the mend.

Hull City in League One have stuck by their manager Grant McCann and currently sit in 2nd-place of the table, with Derby starting to pull away from the Championship drop zone under the interim watch of Wayne Rooney.