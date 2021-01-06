Millwall target Jayson Molumby has joined fellow Championship side Preston North End on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

He spent last season on loan with the Lions but has now joined the Lilyewhites. Here are three midfielders Gary Rowett’s side could target instead now-

Ben Whiteman, Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster’s skipper has impressed for the League One side over recent seasons and will be itching to test himself at Championship level. There is no doubt that he will have clubs interested in him this winter but he would be ideal for Millwall.

Whiteman, who is 24 years old, has played 159 games for Donny since his move there and has scored 25 goals.

Stefan Johansen, Fulham

He is yet to make a Premier League appearance for Scott Parker’s men this season and may be available in this transfer window. The Norway international would inject some quality into the Lions’ ranks going into the second-half of the season and they would give him more game time.

The left-sided midfielder joined Fulham in 2016 from Celtic and has helped them gain promotion from the Championship twice, as well as having a loan spell away at West Bromwich Albion.

Rekeem Harper, West Brom

The youngster could leave the Baggies on loan before the end of the month to get more experience under his belt. He has previously had a loan spell away from the Hawthorns at Blackburn Rovers.

Harper, who is 20 years old, would give Millwall more energy and depth in midfield.

Who would you want, Millwall fans?