Swansea City, Huddersfield Town and Derby County are interested in Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis, according to a report by The Athletic.

The striker is a wanted man in the Championship and is also on the radar of Stoke City and Preston North End.

Davis, who is 22 years old, is used as back-up at Villa Park and Dean Smith’s side need to decide on what to do with him until the end of the season.

Second tier clubs are in the hunt for attacking reinforcements this winter and see him as an ideal candidate. He would benefit from getting regular game time under his belt.

Davis is still seen as an option for Aston Villa in the future and they handed him a new contract until 2024 in September.

He joined the Midlands club in 2015 having previously played for Stevenage and Biggleswade Town as a youngster. He was handed his first-team debut two years later by Steve Bruce against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup.

The forward has since made 74 appearances in all competitions for Villa’s senior side and has scored five goals and gained six assists. He helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2019 under Smith.

They have to decide over the coming weeks whether they let him return to the Championship on a short-term basis. He is not short of options in the second tier and his situation could depend on whether Villa bring in another forward this month.

Will Aston Villa loan out Davis?