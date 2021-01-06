Former Barnsley, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Luke Steele has appealed for offers as he looks for a new club.

The hugely experienced 36-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Forest at the end of last season.

In that time the stopper has trained with Barnsley, the club with which he is still most associated after a six-year spell, and played for non-league outfit Stamford.

Steele still retains an interest in returning to the EFL, but has told the Yorkshire Post that he believes the salary cap in League One and Two has scuppered his chances of getting a deal.

“It is easy for me to say that Brexit or Covid is the reason I have not got a club,” he said.

“But it is really not. It is more to do with the fact that the wage cap in League One and League Two has been introduced. That is really making it difficult for players of a certain type to sign for clubs.

“I have had offers, but they have been too far away. I have been lucky to have offers to be honest, I am 36 and it is my twentieth season.”

Steele’s career began with his hometown club Peterborough United before being snapped up by Manchester United at the age of 17.

He never made an appearance for the Red Devils but gained experience on loan at Coventry City before a temporary move to Barnsley brought attention.

He infamously debuted for the Reds in an FA Cup victory over Liverpool at Anfield, and helped them all the way to the semi-finals of that 2008 competition.

The Yorkshire club signed him permanently that summer and he was their first-choice stopper for six years in the Championship.

A surprise move to Greek side Panathinaikos followed in 2014, before a return to England after three years saw him link up with Bristol City.

He provided back-up for the Robins for a season before doing likewise for two years at Nottingham Forest, the second spent largely on loan at Millwall in the same capacity.