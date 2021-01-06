Portsmouth could sell Paul Downing this winter, as per a report by The News.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order at Fratton Park and may move on to pastures new before the end of the transfer window.

Downing, who is 29 years old, has been the subject of enquiries from both League One and League Two clubs so far this month.

Kenny Jackett’s side are expecting a busy window with both incomings and outgoings and are operating on a one-in, one-out system with their transfers.

Downing is likely to be one of those heading out the exit door but Pompey aren’t forcing him out. It is believed he is keen to get some more game time elsewhere.

The experienced defender joined the Fratton Park club in June 2019 and signed a three-year deal. However, he is yet to make a league appearance this season.

He started his career at West Bromwich Albion and had spells at Walsall and MK Dons before joining Blackburn Rovers in 2017.

Downing helped Rovers gain promotion to the Championship under Tony Mowbray in his first season at the club before being loaned out to Doncaster Rovers.

His impressive spell at the Keepmoat Stadium, which saw the Yorkshire side get into the League One Play-Offs, earned him a move to Pompey last year.

However, his time down south hasn’t work out and he may be on the move his winter, but to where is yet to be known.

Will Downing leave Pompey?