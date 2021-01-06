Celtic are ‘likely’ to make a pre-contract offer for Charlton Athletic’s Alfie Doughty, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The youngster is yet to commit his future to the Addicks and looks set for a departure.

Doughty, who is 21 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and Celtic are interested in offering him a deal this month in preparation for a summer switch.

However, he could be sold by Lee Bowyer’s side in this transfer window to avoid losing him for free. Championship side Stoke City have made a bid for him as they look to test Charlton’s resolve.

The Potters have lodged a bid of £650,000 to give the London club something to think about, as covered by The72.

Celtic were linked with Doughty last summer but Charlton managed to keep hold of him despite their relegation to League One.

He has spent much of the first-half of this season out injured and is expected to return to full fitness next month. He broke into the Addicks’ first-team last term and won their Young Player of the Season.

Doughty is highly-rated by Charlton and losing him this month would be a real blow to them. However, they need to weigh up what to do with him as they will want to get as much money as they can for him.

Stoke have offered him the chance to stay in England, but Celtic play in Europe most seasons.

