According to Football Insider, Swansea have made a confirmed move for Arsenal’s talented young striker Folarin Balogun. It is a move that will pit them against Liverpool and Brentford in a transfer chase.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that contact has been made by the Swans with the Gunners as they look to bring the talented youngster to Wales.

However, they do face interest from other parties such as Liverpool and Brentford in what could descend into a transfer race.

Who is Folarin Balogun

New York-born Balogun has been at North London side Arsenal for 11 years.

Balogun is highly productive at the Gunners – his record for the age groups there a testament to that. In 41 games for the Under-18s he has 38 goals and eight assists to go alongside 17 goals and six assists for the Under-23s. In total, he has 57 goals in Arsenal colours.

This season he has four goals in 10 Premier League 2 appearances and three goals in seven cup games for Arsenal – including two goals in four Europa League appearances for the first team.

Balogun to go – mounting interest

Brentford were a side definitely interested in acquiring the prolific Balogun. The Bees went as far as submitting a £5m plus add-ons bid in January this year, according to the Mail Online. It was an offer that was rejected by the Gunners.

In July, West London Sport’s Lyall Thomas said that Arsenal were “demanding at least £8m” for Balogun who, at the time he wrote that, was entering the final year of his deal at the club.

Now Swansea have entered the race and Veysey writes that the Welsh side have made contact with the Gunners over a January move.

Swans contact Gunners – the latest

Veysey writes that “Swansea City have made contact” with Arsenal and have expressed interest in taking Balogun to Wales on a loan deal this month “for the rest of the season.”

Referencing an ‘Arsenal source’, Veysey writes that this is a “concrete” move rather than a tentative expression of interest.

The move for Balogun comes after Steve Cooper’s side were scuppered in a move for Southampton youngster Obafemi who suffered a training injury.

After the success that they had with Riann Brewster, 2nd placed Swansea will be hoping that they’d get simialr success from the uber-talented Balogun.

Will bringing in Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun guarantee Swansea Premier League promotion?