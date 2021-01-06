Sunderland have made a move to sign Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet, according to the Scottish Sun.

They report that the Black Cats have approached the Scottish Premiership side about a valuation for the in-form player.

The 23-year-old has scored 10 goals in 20 appearances this season, with only Rangers’ James Tavernier scoring more in the top flight this season.

Hibs boss Jack Ross, formerly the manager at Sunderland for 17 months before moving back north of the border, wants Nisbet to stay.

The Easter Road club are enjoying a fine season in the Premiership, currently sitting in fourth place and set for a European spot.

Sunderland, who are 11th in League One with games in hand, will likely have to dig into their pockets if new boss Lee Johnson is to get his hands on the forward.

Johnson took charge at the Stadium of Light at the beginning of December and is looking to make his first signings in the coming weeks.

Nisbet has attracted plenty of attraction with his form and goal record in his first full season as a Scottish Premiership regular.

A Hibs player in his youth days, Nisbet’s professional career started at Partick Thistle but he didn’t score a single goal there.

In the last two-and-a-half years he has risen in extraordinary style, beginning with bagging 29 goals in League One for Raith Rovers.

He followed that up with 18 strikes for Dunfermline Athletic in the Championship, earning the move to Edinburgh which has only seen his scoring streak continue.