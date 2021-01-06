Former Birmingham City winger Demarai Gray has held talks with Marseille over a free transfer from Leicester City this summer, according to Mail Online.

They claim that, while Benfica and Monaco are also interested, the 24-year-old has held initial discussions with the French club over a move.

Gray left St Andrew’s to sign for Leicester in January 2016, but has fallen out-of-favour and is in the final year of his contract.

Rumoured interest from Southampton had given Birmingham hope that they could yet make some money from the sell-on clause inserted into that deal, but a free transfer in the summer now looks more likely.

Gray has made just two appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side this season, playing his first Premier League minutes of the season against Crystal Palace over the festive period.

The progress of the former England Under-21 international has flatlined dramatically over the past few years at the King Power Stadium.

He was seen as one of the hottest young talents in the country after coming through the youth ranks to break into the Birmingham first-team and star in the Championship.

Becoming a regular aged just 18, Gray quickly became highly coveted and was snapped up by Leicester.

The move thrust him straight into a Premier League title battle as the Foxes went on to infamously claim the trophy in 2015-16, with Gray making 12 appearances to earn a winners’ medal.

He remained a regular fixture in the following years but his fortunes have turned for the worst of late, and this season he has spent most of his time in their Under-23 team.