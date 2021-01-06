Derby County may only have until tomorrow (Thursday) to recall Jack Marriott for his loan at Sheffield Wednesday, according to The Athletic.

They report that the Rams inserted a recall clause into his contract allowing them to bring the striker back from their Championship rivals in January.

But they also claim that Derby only have “until tomorrow” – referring to January 7 – to recall him officially.

After that date, a termination of the loan deal would likely need the approval of both clubs.

Marriott has been back with his parent club since suffering a calf injury early in November, and is now back in training as his recovery comes to an end.

The 26-year-old joined Wednesday on a season-long loan but made only seven appearances, without scoring, before sustaining the injury.

He is expected to be fit again soon – as early as next week, according to The Athletic – but it appears his future may be settled even before that.

Marriott has never quite managed to establish himself as first-choice striker since signing for the Rams from Peterborough United in 2018.

He has scored 17 goals in 86 matches for Derby, who since his loan departure of brought in Colin Kazim-Richards who has impressed up front.

Marriott’s future at the club is therefore uncertain but whether they want to allow him back to a direct relegation rival for the rest of the season is another matter.

Wayne Rooney’s side are currently inside the relegation zone and level on points with the Owls, who leapfrogged them in the table with a 1-0 win over the Rams last Friday.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently without a permanent manager, but previous boss Tony Pulis frequently cited the lack of options of up front as an issue he wanted to address and would likely have welcomed back Marriott with open arms.