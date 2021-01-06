A new name has entered the race to take over stricken League One club Wigan Athletic, according to The Athletic.

They claim that British entrepreneur Martin Halsall would be willing to pay around £3 million for the club, stadium and training ground.

Furthermore, they report that two companies set up by Latics fans – Wigan Athletic Supports Club Ltd and Wigan Athletic Supporters CIC, would be offered significant stakes in the club in return for investment.

Halsall, who has previously invested in motorsport and considered moves to take over Bolton Wanderers, Bury and Morecambe, would be willing to pay the full administration bill which totals over £1 million.

Though the bid would still have a long way to go, it offers a glimmer of hope that interested parties still remain after the latest setback.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that the prospective takeover of the club by former Leganes owner Felipe Moreno had fallen through.

He had been part of the Spanish consortium attempting to take over the club, only for the group to be rejected by the EFL.

Moreno became the sole bidder as a result but his hopes of securing a takeover are now over.

According to Wigan’s administrators, his bid for the club had been almost halved and would not have paid off all the necessary creditors to avoid a 15-point deduction on the pitch.

That punishment would have made relegation to League Two all but a certainty, with the Latics already in the relegation zone, currently two points from safety.