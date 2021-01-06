Brentford lost 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup last night.

The Bees entered their first ever major semi-final last night.

Hype was set for Thomas Frank’s side to claim an upset, but it was Jose Mourinho who booked a place in the final as he vies for Spurs silverware.

Goals either side of half-time from Moussa Sissoko and Heung-Min Son sealed the win, with Brentford seeing red late on.

Josh Dasilva was shown a straight red card after referee Mike Dean consulted VAR.

The midfielder was shown go in with studs facing up on Spurs’ Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who hobbled off with a bloodied shin soon after.

Tweeting after the game last night, Dasilva posted this message:

Anyone that knows me, knows it was never intentional.. will learn from this.🙏🏿🐝 — Joshua Dasilva (@joshdasilva_) January 6, 2021

The 22-year-old is a product of the Arsenal youth academy.

He broke into the Brentford first-team during the 2018/19 season but would establish himself as a regular in the last campaign, making 45 Championship appearances and scoring 10 goals.

Dasilva was a standout player and he’s been so again this time round, scoring twice in 22 league outings.

His form has led to speculation surrounding his future, with West Ham rumoured to be interested in a January move.

Defeat last night brought an end to Brentford’s 16 game unbeaten run.

After their slow start to the Championship campaign they’re now picking up speed, sitting in 4th-place of the table – two points behind 2nd-place Swansea City and with a game in hand.

Up next for the Bees is the visit of Middlesbrough in the FA Cup this weekend.