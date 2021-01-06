Huddersfield Town’s former goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has been linked with moves to Inter Miami and Marseille.

Huddersfield Town said goodbye to Lossl after in the summer of 2019, with the 31-year-old having spent two seasons in west Yorkshire.

He was snapped up by Everton but he’s yet to make his debut for the club, spending the second half of last season on-loan at Huddersfield.

Now though, a permanent January looks likely.

Lossl is rumoured to be keen on leaving Goodison Park this month and Danish outlet Tipsbladet has touted both Inter Miami and Marseille with the Danish goalkeeper.

Lossl made 60 appearances for Town in all competitions.

He proved a solid goalkeeper and looked a worthy back-up for Jordan Pickford at Everton. But Lossl has fallen further down he pecking order than intended and now his departure looks imminent.

David Beckham’s Miami are turning heads in the MLS.

Enjoying their maiden season in the competition, they’ve already recruited the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, and could yet bring in Lossl.

Marseille meanwhile are still competing in the French Ligue 1, sitting in 5th-place after their opening 15 games of the season.

Huddersfield meanwhile under former Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan are slowly showing the signs of progression.

After what’s been a inconsistent showing to date, the Terriers sit in 13th-place of the Championship table, with the visit of Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup next on their agenda.