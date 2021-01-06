Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira was touted with a shock move to the Championship last month, with Bournemouth, Norwich City and Watford having all been linked.

The rumour was blasted by fans.

But they’ve not disappeared, and recent reports claiming that Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti isn’t keen on Khedira could be a potential boost for the linked Championship clubs.

The 33-year-old has won most every title on the club and intentional stage. But he’s surplus-to-requirements in Turin – he’s yet to debut under Andrea Pirlo having now entered the final six months of his contract.

Looking likely to be sold off this month, and having seen the possibility of a move to Everton be played down, is a Championship move still realistic?

Of course, stranger things have happened in football.

It just so happened that all three of last season’s relegated Premier League teams had been linked with Khedira and at the time, it was those who made up the top-three of the Championship.

But with all having tasted the top-flight of late, and all eyeing an immediate return, signing Khedira on a potential pre-contract deal becomes much less far-fetched.

Norwich especially; Daniel Farke’s German imprint has worked wonders at Carrow Road and that connection could well be a factor in Norwich’s links to the World Cup winning midfielder.

As for Bournemouth and Watford, their links seem less strong.

Dependant on promotion, either of the three mentioned clubs could have a foothold in signing Khedira.

Whether or not he’d fancy the Championship remains highly doubtful.

But a pre-contract deal isn’t massively off the cards and the longer he goes without a club, the more likely he’d be to consider an offer from the Championship.

Norwich remain in the top spot of the Championship table with Bournemouth now six points behind in 3rd, and with a game in hand.

Watford sit in 6th after replacing Vladimir Ivic with Xisco Munoz.