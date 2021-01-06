Chris Sutton has urged Emi Buendia to remain at Norwich City for the remainder of the season, amid ongoing speculation linking him with Arsenal.

Buendia has inspired Norwich City to the top spot of the Championship.

His six assists and seven goals this season have proved the driving force behind his side’s bid for an immediate return to the Premier League, but the Canaries could face a contested month.

Arsenal have long been monitoring Buendia.

Mikel Arteta has reportedly added Buendia to his shortlist ahead of this month’s window, with Norwich having previously placed a £20million price-tag.

His future remains up in the air, but speaking on BBC Radio 5 live (via Metro), Sutton – who scored 43 goals in 127 appearances for Norwich – said:

“All I have to say is that he has to see this season through. He owes it to Norwich City.

“If I was in his shoes, I would see it through. I would get Norwich back to the Premier League then I would say, ‘Thank you very much, Norwich City, you have been great for me and I have been great for you’.

“And then I’d go on my way and everybody is happy.”

Arsenal have struggled in the Premier League and at one point a relegation battle was being talked of.

With results having since picked up, Arteta heads into this transfer window with less pressure to pull out a marquee signing.

A move for Buendia though remains very much on the cards.

His form merits a Premier League move and the 24-year-old has recently spoken out on the speculation, reiterating his ambitions to play in the English top-flight.

Norwich City have a four point lead the top of the Championship table, welcoming Coventry City in the FA Cup this weekend.