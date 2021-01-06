Norwich City’s Emi Buendia has spoken out on his future amid ongoing rumours linking him with Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has netted seven goals and assisted six for Norwich City in the Championship this season.

Having made 36 Premier League appearances last time round, Buendia would become the subject of summer speculation with Leeds United having been strongly linked.

But a move wouldn’t materialise – Marcelo Bielsa’s side moved for other targets but have since found themselves linked alongside Arsenal in the hunt for Buendia.

He entered the new season as a Championship player with Norwich and after a dogged start, he’s since picked up pace, and looks as good he’s ever done for the club.

Arsenal had emerged as suitors for Buendia earlier in the season.

Mikel Arteta had reportedly added the Argentine to his transfer shortlist last month, with links having flared up in the run-in to New Year.

Norwich have previously placed a £20million price-tag on Buendia.

Speaking out on his future, Buendia made clear his Premier League ambitions. Quoted on Argentina’s Radio Residencias via The Daily Star, he said of the English top-flight:

“It is the best league in the world, it is the one that makes the difference at all levels.

“I aspire to the best and work every day to get back to it, either in my team or through a transfer. Returning to the Premier in the short-term is a dream.”

Leeds were linked with both Buendia and his teammate Todd Cantwell following the Canaries’ relegation from the Premier League.

“It is true that there was a lot of talk in the summer, after relegation, about the possibility that both I and other teammates could leave the team to continue in the Premier League,” explained Buendia.

“However, I always had my head with the club. I belong to Norwich, I have to do things well for my team.”

Norwich boss Daniel Farke had sat down with Buendia soon after the start of this season.

The pair talked, and whatever Farke has said has seemingly worked.

Buendia has been the driving force behind Norwich’s surge up the Championship table, and Farke insists that Buendia won’t be going anywhere this month.

“Tomorrow we will see, but I never had my head outside the objectives, to work so that my club does well,” he continued.

“As this season unfolds, we are doing well and I am very happy to be here. We are in a good position, I am feeling important, I am scoring goals and making assists for my teammates.”

With so much speculation having surrounded Buendia, it’s unlikely that the month will pass with no further interest from Arsenal.

He seems a keen signing among fans but for now he remains at Carrow Road – Norwich welcome Coventry City in the FA Cup this weekend.