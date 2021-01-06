Brentford have joined the race to sign Preston North End midfielder Ben Pearson, reports The Daily Mail.

Pearson is out-of-contract in the summer and is now wanted by all of Brentford, Celtic and West Brom.

The 26-year-old was one of a quartet of Preston players to be offered new and improved deals in the season.

Pearson along with Ben Davies though look to be at an impasse in their renewal talks, with transfers looking a likelihood for the pair this month.

A product of the Manchester United youth academy, Pearson got his first taste of first-team football with Barnsley.

He’d make over 50 appearances for the club in two separate loan spells spanning from 2014 to 2015, becoming a firm favourite before making the permanent switch to Deepdale midway through the 2015/16 campaign.

Since, Pearson has made 155 appearances for the club – 149 of those coming in the Championship.

Despite being limited to just nine Championship outings due to injury this season, Pearson remains one of the division’s most experienced midfielders at 26.

He’s proved a consistent player for Preston over the past few years.

Becoming one of their main men in the middle, his absence has been missed this season, and the club will be disappointed to see him go for what’s likely to be a cut-price fee this month.

Brentford have just come off the back of their EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

They were defeated 2-0 at White Hart Lane, with the visit of Middlesbrough to look forward to in the FA Cup this weekend.