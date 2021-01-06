Preston North End have signed Jayson Molumby on-loan from Brighton & Hove Albion for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old had been increasingly linked with a move to Preston.

Having spent the last season with Millwall, he featured 36 times in the Championship and scored one goal before returning to Brighton for this Premier League campaign.

But the Irishman has since made just one top-flight appearance for Graham Potter’s side.

Now though, Molumby links up with Preston for the remainder of the season, and speaking to pnefc.net, he said fellow countrymen Sean Maguire and Alan Browne played a part in his move to Deepdale:

“Seani [Maguire] and Alan [Browne] speak very highly of the club and then the gaffer spoke to me and was the same and, in the end, I just wanted to get it done and I am really excited to get going and I just want to play some games and help the team.”

Having impressed so much at Millwall last season, the Lions were desperate to bring him back having had a ‘club record’ bid rejected.

Brighton though seemed keen to utilise him and having not done so, Molumby will be raring to get stuck into Championship action once again.

It comes as Preston boss Alex Neil faces some potential player departures this month, with several first-team players now in the final six months of their contracts.

Speaking on the signing, Neil said:

“I think this is a signal of intent from us and he is a great acquisition. He has great energy, is good on the ball and is an Irish international.

“He has played at this level before for Millwall and he knows what it is about and we are delighted to get it across the line.”

The Scot had been coming under scrutiny from Preston fans earlier in the season.

They eventually fell out of play-off contention last time round and endured a mixed start to this campaign too.

But a string of wins has boosted them up the table – despite defeat at home to Nottingham Forest last time out, Preston sit in 12th-place of the Championship table.

Next up for them is a trip to Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup.