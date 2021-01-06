West Brom are targeting a loan move for West Ham’s Robert Snodgrass this month.

New West Brom manager Sam Allardyce could make the 33-year-old his first signing this month.

He replaced Slaven Bilic last month and faces a mammoth task in keeping West Brom in the Premier League, having been linked with a number of players in the past week.

Yesterday, Express and Star linked the Baggies with former the Leeds United, Norwich City and Hull City midfielder.

Snodgrass has been capped 28 times by Scotland.

Leaving Livingston in 2008 he joined up with Leeds United – his Elland Road stint is what the Scot is best remember for.

He scored 41 goals in 193 appearances in all competitions for the club, leaving as a firm fan favourite in 2012 when he joined then Premier League side Norwich City.

In two seasons at Carrow Road he scored 14 goals, featuring 74 times before joining Hull City – then a top-flight club as well.

He’s spent the next two-and-a-half years at the club before linking up with West Ham midway through the 2016/17 campaign.

Since, Snodgrass has been a regular feature for the Hammers.

He’s now made 86 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals. But he’s been limited to just three league outings so far this season and now a January deal looks likely.

Both Norwich and Hull fans will remember Snodgrass well – he’s a tidy player and one who’s scored goals wherever he’s gone, and could yet be the man to guide West Brom to an unlikely survival.