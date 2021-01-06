Reading are ‘very close’ to agreeing a contract extension for in-demand defender Omar Richards, who’s recently been linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Everton.

The 22-year-old has made 20 Championship appearances for Reading this season.

Now in the final six months of his contract at the Madejski Stadium, the club are hoping to fend off interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Everton, with Crystal Palace and West Ham having been previously linked.

West Ham had been rumoured to be interested in Richards earlier in the season along with Crystal Palace.

Roy Hodgson seemingly turned his attention elsewhere, before The Daily Mail linked Everton, and Bayern coming in as late suitors in the race for Richards.

Bayern being outside of England are able to enter pre-contract negotiations with Richards, with Everton and West Ham likely to have been eyeing a cut-price deal this month.

But Reading are moving fast to extend his deal past this season.

Tweeting on the matter, Reading Chronicle‘s Eddie Wallbank posted this update:

I understand that talks between #ReadingFC and Omar Richards are going very well. A deal is very close to agreement. https://t.co/Lvf0Sj0T1c — Eddie Wallbank (@EddieRFC7) January 5, 2021

The Royals under Veljko Paunovic have emerged as genuine promotion contenders this season.

Having endured such an indifferent season of it last time, fans were bemused as to why Mark Bowen was replaced with the unknown quantity that was Paunovic.

Now, fans have rallied behind the Serb.

His side sit in 5th-place of the Championship table having recovered from a string of defeats, with a trip to Luton Town in the FA Cup facing them this weekend.

Richards could be watched by potential suitors should he feature – Reading though seem likely to confirm a new deal with the youngster.