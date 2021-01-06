Bristol City have recalled Kasey Palmer from his loan spell at Swansea City.

The 24-year-old made 12 Championship appearances for Swansea, scoring once.

He returns to Bristol City though after speculation linking him with a premature return to Ashton Gate.

Dean Holden’s side are struggling with form and injuries entering the New Year, with players linked to moves away as well, Palmer’s recall always seemed likely.

He moved to Ashton Gate midway through the 2018/19 season.

Leaving Blackburn Rovers, the central midfielder would go on to make 15 Championship appearances in his first half-season at the club, before featuring 25 times in the last campaign.

He proved a bit-part player under Lee Johnson, with injury having pushed him down the pecking order.

Now though, under a new manager in Holden, Palmer could well become a crucial member of the first-team.

Swansea have a strong side and Palmer played more of a rotational role.

On the whole, Swansea fans seemed to like him – he’s an energetic player in midfield and one still with plenty of potential left to fill.

Bristol City though are in free-fall.

After a fine start under Holden, the Robins have since crashed down the form table, finding themselves in 10th after a run of four defeats in five Championship games.

Palmer’s return will be a timely boost for Holden as he looks for a way out of this current rut his side are in.

Next up for Bristol City is the visit of Portsmouth in the FA Cup.