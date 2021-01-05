As it currently stands, Preston North End sit anchored in midtable in the Sky Bet Championship in 12th place.

They are within two wins of the play-off places and there’s a big enough gap between themselves and the relegation zone to allow a degree of comfort.

January is that one last chance for a side to add to their ranks. Preston would be doing so looking at the play-offs and have irons in the fire with Jayson Molumby and Ben Whiteman.

Who is Jayson Molumby

Irish international Molumby is on the books at Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion and has made one fleeting Premier League appearance in this season’s campaign.

The cultured 21-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship where he made 40 appearances (one goal/one assist) for the Lions.

He’s also played a host of games at Under-23s level with the Seagulls, having 42 Premier League 2 games under his belt.

Who is Ben Whiteman

Rochdale-born Whiteman started off in football at Manchester United before moving to the youth set-up at Sheffield United where he graduated to 12 first-team appearances.

Loan spells at Mansfield Town (23 games/seven goals/two assists) and Doncaster Rovers followed before a 2018 permanent move to the Keepmoat from the Blades.

Whiteman has gone on to make 159 appearances for Donny, scoring 25 goals and providing 15 assists. This season has see the 24-year-old, goal-scoring centre midfielder play 18 times, scoring five goals and providing five assists.

Report Nixon provides double joy

Preston North End are said to be heavily invested in both Molumby and Whiteman, two hard-working motors who’d fit in the Lilywhites midfield engine room. Indeed, the club have just announced that Molumby has joined the Deepdale outfit on loan for the rest of the season.

Obviously, North End fans are anxious to see whether their side can bring the deals over the line. One fan tagged Sun reporter Alan Nixon in a tweet asking just this. Nixon quote retweeted hm:

Nixon’s affirmation that Preston are after both players will be music to the ears of their fans; fans eager to see their side made a concerted push for the play-offs and hopefully promotion.

Would getting both Molumby and Whiteman give Preston North End that boost that they need for the play-offs?