Forest Green Rovers have extended the loan stay of Birmingham City’s Odin Bailey until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Birmingham City youth academy.

He spent time on-loan with Forest Green last season and would return for the start of this campaign – he’s so far made 14 League Two appearances, scoring twice.

The midfielder was due to return to St Andrew’s earlier this week, but has since extended his stay at The New Lawn Stadium.

Bailey made six Championship appearances for Birmingham City, last season, scoring once.

He’s a player that fans have long been excited about and they’ll be pleased to see he’s doing well in League Two, and that he’ll be spending the remainder of the season with Forest Green.

They’re challenging for promotion in League Two, sitting in 3rd-place of the table after 21 games.

Birmingham meanwhile are struggling in the Championship.

Life under Aitor Karanka hasn’t yet gone to plan – his side sit in 18th-place of the table with just four points separating them from Derby County in 22nd.

Blues have lost five of their last six in the Championship, with an FA Cup trip to Manchester City next on the cards for Karanka.

Bailey though will continue his progression at Forest Green – an attacking midfielder, he could yet break through into the Birmingham line-up and follow in the footsteps of Jude Bellingham.

An exciting prospect, this is one that Blues fans should keep an eye on.