Swansea City’s Connor Roberts has reacted to a tweet online, namedropping Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, and City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

The Welshman has emerged as one of the Championship’s best wing backs this season.

Playing on the right-hand side of an exciting Steve Cooper side, Roberts has netted two goals and created a further four.

One stat that emerged on Twitter yesterday showed that Roberts is right up there among Europe’s elite when it comes to chance created.

Responding to the tweet in good gesture, Roberts said:

Me, Bruno and big Kev De Bruyne like. #mukkas https://t.co/jpOuzamweW — Connor Roberts (@ConnorRobs) January 4, 2021

Interestingly, four of those 10 mentioned players are playing in the Championship this season, Emi Buendia of Norwich City, Ilias Chair at QPR, Jed Wallace at Millwall, and obviously Roberts at Swansea.

Cooper’s side having snatched a last gasp top-six spot last season have again started this season strongly, but look a much more rounded unit.

It moved them up to 2nd-place in the Championship table – four points behind league leaders Norwich, with a two point buffer to 3rd-place Bournemouth who have a game in hand over both Swansea and Norwich.

Next up for the Swans is a trip to Stevenage in the FA Cup.

Roberts looks set to grace the Premier League one day, and he could yet be doing it with Swansea City should their impressive run in the Championship continue.