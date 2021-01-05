Burnley are targeting Manchester United defender Phil Jones.

The United defender was linked with loan moves to both Derby County and Middlesbrough in the run-up to January.

Wayne Rooney was strongly tipped to reunite with the 28-year-old at Pride Park, but now The Sun reports that Burnley will move for Jones should their £35million valuation of James Tarkowski be met.

The 28-year-old hasn’t featured all season thanks to a knee injury.

Now in his ninth season at Old Trafford, Jones has racked up 224 appearances for United, winning a Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League title.

Having fallen out-of-favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though, Jones looks set to be moving on this month.

His Championship rumours came as a shock – Derby now under the interim watch of Wayne Rooney could have a potential partnership in the making with United, given Jones’ earlier rumours.

The Rams have lost just twice under Rooney’s stewardship and pulled themselves out of the bottom-three momentarily, only for defeat at Sheffield Wednesday last time out place them back in it.

Middlesbrough were also keen though.

Neil Warnock’s side have proven defensively shrewd this season. But the veteran gaffer will know he needs cover in this month’s window, and Jones would’ve been a keen addition to his side as well.

They currently sit in 7th-place of the Championship table after a strong showing to date, with just one point separating them form Watford in 6th.