Ched Evans could sign for Preston North End in the next 24 hours.

The Welshman departed Fleetwood Town last month and has since been linked with a move to Preston.

It came after a rumoured bust-up with manager Joey Barton, who has since left the club with immediate effect.

With Evans’ links to Preston hotting up over the last two days, The Sun’s Alan Nixon claims that his move to Deepdale could be finalised in the next 24 hours.

He wrote on Twitter:

Evans next 24 hours. Molumby closer. Whiteman will be an auction. https://t.co/hbY3Ab3eFz — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 5, 2021

Alex Neil is also said to be in the market for Jayson Molumby on-loan from Brighton, and the signing of Doncaster Rovers’ Ben Whiteman.

Evans has led a contested career to date.

Once of Manchester City and Sheffield United, Evans featured 15 times in the Premier League for City way back in the 2008/09 season, scoring the one goal.

He’d then spend five years out of football before returning with Chesterfield in the 2016/17 season.

After a fleeting return to Bramall Lane, Evans signed with Fleetwood ahead of the 2018/19 season and went on to score 34 League One goals for the club.

His departure from Highbury though is controversial – made more so by Barton’s exit yesterday.

As for Preston, they’ve picked up form after what was a contested start to the season for Neil.

The Scot was coming under serious pressure, but despite defeat at home to Nottingham Forest last time out, the Lilywhites sit in 12th-place of the Championship table.

Up next for them is a trip to Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup this weekend.