Swindon Town, struggling near the foot of League One after promotion last season, are said by some sources to be eyeing up high-flying Portsmouth’s striker Jordy Hiwula.

Swindon were promoted on the back of Eoin Doyle’s standout season where he netted 26 times to lead the promotion charge.

A post-season move to Bolton saw him stay in League Two. Swindon are definitely missing his goals, hence the interest in Hiwula.

Jordy Hiwula – Manchester City to Portsmouth

Manchester-born Hiwula started out in football at Manchester City and progressed through the age groups at the club. In the Under-23s, he scored 18 times in 36 appearances but never broke through into first-team reckoning.

After loans at Yeovil and Walsall, Hiwula got his first move away from the Citizens to Huddersfield Town in July 2015 – moving out on loan almost immediately to Wigan Athletic.

A further loan at Bradford City saw him score 12 goals in 49 appearances (2016/17). He never settled at the Terriers, and was again on the move (2017/18) to Fleetwood where he still managed to score – hitting 13 in 53 appearances.

Hiwula had a spell at Coventry City (61 appearances/17 goals/six assists) before being released last summer.

Jordy Hiwula – time at Portsmouth

The former Manchester City youngster was picked up by Portsmouth at the end of October. He’s largely featured as a squad player in Kenny Jackett’s side who currently top League One.

Since arriving at Fratton Park, he’s only featured twice in the league (against Charlton and Crewe), gaining just 10 minutes of on-field action.

He’s been used more in the cup competitions where he has made three appearances (two EFL Trophy/ one FA Cup) and he has netted three times.

This lack of activity is what has likely attracted interest from Swindon Town. It is interest that is being questioned by some fans, including this one:

@reluctantnicko what’s the latest on hiwula coming in at Swindon? — Quincey (@DanielQuince4) January 5, 2021

This question, directed at Sun reporter Alan Nixon, was quote retweeted by him:

Pompey need persuading https://t.co/AZcjXDihYR — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 5, 2021

It’s clear what Nixon feels. Despite being under-used at Pompey, it could be that Jordy Hiwula is a part of their plans. That is why the Fratton Park outfit need “persuading.”

Should Portsmouth allow Jordy Hiwula to leave and join Swindon Town?