Stoke City have made a bid for Charlton Athletic’s Alfie Doughty, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Potters are looking to tempt the Addicks into cashing in on him and have offered £650,000.

Doughty, who is 21 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to commit his future to Lee Bowyer’s side.

Celtic are also long-term admirers and can land him on a pre-contract agreement. However, Stoke are looking to steal a march ahead of the Scottish champions.

Doughty is currently out injured at the moment but that hasn’t stopped the interest in him from elsewhere and Charlton are still facing a real battle to keep him this winter.

They have a big decision to make on his situation. If they don’t sell him for a fee over the coming weeks then they will lose him for nothing when his contract expires in the summer.

Doughty has risen up through the youth ranks at the Valley and broke into their first-team last season after loan spells in non-league at Kingstonian and Bromley.

He was a shining light for the London side last term despite their relegation to League One and won their Young Player of the Season.

His injury this season has been a real blow for Charlton and they could end up losing him, with Stoke giving them something to think about with a bid.

In other Potters news, they are also after Motherwell defender Stephen O’Donnell, as covered by The72.



Should Charlton accept £650k?